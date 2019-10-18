BJP using probe agencies against Oppn, says AIMIM's Jaleel

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday accused the BJP of using probe agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate as well as police to hound opposition leaders. Speaking at a rally in Jalna, the Aurangabad MP cited ED action against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

"Though AIMIM has differences with NCP and MNS, the ED action against the two is condemnable," he said. He lashed out at the Congress for treating Muslims as a vote-bank and claimed only his party raised issues of the community in Parliament.

Jaleel said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen opposed the triple talaq bill whereas parties like the Congress supported it. The MP went on to claim unity among Muslim and Dalit communities led to his win in the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

