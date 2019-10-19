International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK parliament speaker selects Letwin amendment for vote

Reuters New York
Updated: 19-10-2019 14:22 IST
UK parliament speaker selects Letwin amendment for vote

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said on Saturday he had selected for a vote a proposal to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

If the amendment, put forward by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, is accepted by lawmakers, parliament will not vote on Saturday on whether to approve Johnson's agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019