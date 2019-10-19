UK parliament speaker selects Letwin amendment for vote

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said on Saturday he had selected for a vote a proposal to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

If the amendment, put forward by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, is accepted by lawmakers, parliament will not vote on Saturday on whether to approve Johnson's agreement.

