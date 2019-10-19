Khonsa by-poll: Campaigning ends, seat sees straight fight

Campaigning came to an end on Saturday for the October 21 by-poll to Khonsa West Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh, where only two independent candidates are in the fray. Results will be out after counting on Thursday.

In a record of sorts, it will be a straight contest between two independent candidates - Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok. Five major political parties of Arunachal Pradesh, both ruling and opposition, have unanimously decided to field Chakat Aboh, the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, as an independent candidate for the by-poll.

The NPP leader, who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants along with others, was the MLA of Khonsa West where the by-election will be held on Monday. Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a National Peoples Party (NPP) candidate.

A total of 10,185 electorates will exercise their franchise in 23 polling stations of the constituency to decide the fate of two independent candidates in the fray.

