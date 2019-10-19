Bedi seeks report from Yanam administration on projects

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has intensified steps to ensure that due diligence is exercised and proper financial procedure followed in Yanam region with regard to money spent on projects and in clearing them. The former IPS officer had visited Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, recently and reviewed implementation of various schemes in the region and held an 'Open House' meeting also to receive complaints and petitions from the public.

She said in her whatsapp message on Saturday that theregional administrator of Yanam has been asked to submit a detailed and comprehensive report covering the full list of projects and the money spent in Yanam in the recent past. Also, she asked the regional administrator to declare the quantum of funds spent, the source of funds, the departments that implemented the projects in the region, names of officers who cleared the projects, timelines and status of schemes taken up for implementation.

The former IPS officer said this exercise would be of help to assess if due diligence and procedures had been followed with care and caution. She said during the `open house' meeting a large number of recorded complaints had come forth indicating wastage and over statement of claims.

She said all the grievances and petitions presented at the meeting would be examined and assessed. `Action would be taken depending on the results of the assessment`, she said adding that all secretaries and Heads of Departments had been alerted and cautioned to exercise due diligence in clearing and executing projects.

The officials should see whether their instructions had been complied with by the departments or not. The only safeguard for the career of the officials is to follow the law and rules as they are trustees of public money which should be spent with integrity and without fear or favour, she said in her message.

Bedi further said periodical action taken report should also be submitted after issuing instructions and guidelines compulsorily and a dossier be built up over a timeline.

