Hectic bypoll campaign ends for two Assembly seats in TN

Campaign for the October 21 bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu drew to a close on Saturday with arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK putting their best foot forward to woo the voters. Wrapping up the campaign, AIADMK's top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam appealed to the voters to cast their ballots in favor of their party's candidates in Vikravandi and Nanguneri segments and shun the "violent mob,"an apparent accusation against DMK.

The top AIADMK leaders hit out at the DMK for trying to somehow win bypolls by allegedly giving false promises and to again bring back "family" politics. AIADMK's M R Muthamizhselvan and Reddiyarpatti V Narayanan are in the fray in Vikravandi and Nanguneri segments respectively. The ruling party's candidates are supported by allies including the PMK and BJP.

DMK's N Pugazhendhi is contesting from Vikravandi (Villupuram district) constituency and its ally Congress party's nominee 'Ruby' Manoharan is testing his luck from Nanguneri (Tirunelveli). For about two weeks, AIADMK and DMK leaders led a hectic campaign in both Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly segments, which culminated at 6 PM today.

Yesteryear top actor Vijayakanth, chief of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, an ally of the ruling party, sought votes for AIADMK candidate Muthamizhselvan at Vikravandi. The DMDK chief, in view of some health issues, has not been active in politics for well over a year and his visit on the last leg of the campaign assumes significance Villupuram district had been the hub of his fan following during his heydays in the filmdom.

Winding up his campaign at Vikravandi, DMK chief M K Stalin took on the AIADMK government for claiming to have been delivering efficient governance. Listing out issues, including the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case and last year's police firing at Tuticorin that claimed 13 lives and the suicide of seven students who could not get through the NEET, the DMK chief sarcastically asked if such aspects were proof for good rule.

Seeking support for his party's candidate, Stalin targeted the AIADMK as a "servile regime," which was always ready to execute any and all the diktats of the Centre. Referring to a woman two-wheeler rider's recent death in Chennai after a banner put up by an AIADMK functionary fell on her,he alleged that the ruling party leaders did not even have the courtesy to visit the victim's home and condole her death.

The bypoll to Vikravandi was necessitated due to the death of DMK MLA K Rathamani in June this year. Congress party's H Vasanthakumar, who represented Nanguneri constituency, resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Though the outcome of the bypolls are not likely to affect the stability of the AIADMK government,the ruling party has left no stone unturned to emerge victorious since it will be a morale booster. Also, the DMK has vigorously campaigned to post wins since the bypolls are seen as a kind of precursor to the 2021 State assembly elections.

In the May 2019 bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, the AIADMK managed to win nine seats and the DMK, 13. The Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo has announced that all the 574 polling stations in Vikravandi (275) and Nanguneri (299) will be covered by live web streaming.

In Vikravandi, 18 polling stations are categorized as "critical," and 32 as "vulnerable." As regards Nanguneri, there are no critical polling booths and there are 110 vulnerable stations. While Vikravandi has an electorate of 2.57 lakh voters, Nanguneri has 2.23 lakh Over 3,000 personnel have been drafted for the bypolls.

About six companies of paramilitary forces will be on the ground in the two segments for the October 21 byelections. Votes will be counted on October 24.

