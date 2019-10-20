International Development News
Lebanese Christian leader asks ministers to resign from government -Al Jadeed TV

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 02:49 IST
In a speech broadcast on Al Jadeed TV, Geagea said his party, which includes four ministers, concluded that the government was unable to resolve the country's economic crisis and was calling for a new government to be formed. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The head of the Maronite Christian Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea said he asked his party's ministers to resign from the government on Saturday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri amid widespread national protests.

In a speech broadcast on Al Jadeed TV, Geagea said his party, which includes four ministers, concluded that the government was unable to resolve the country's economic crisis and was calling for a new government to be formed.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
