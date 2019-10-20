Lebanese Christian leader asks ministers to resign from government -Al Jadeed TV

The head of the Maronite Christian Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea said he asked his party's ministers to resign from the government on Saturday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri amid widespread national protests.

In a speech broadcast on Al Jadeed TV, Geagea said his party, which includes four ministers, concluded that the government was unable to resolve the country's economic crisis and was calling for a new government to be formed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)