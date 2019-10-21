International Development News
Former jailed Halkbank executive named GM of Turkey's bourse

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:28 IST
The former jailed executive at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, Hakan Atilla, was named general manager at the Istanbul stock exchange, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday. Atilla was sentenced to 32 months in a U.S. prison following his conviction for helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. He was released and returned to Turkey earlier this year.

At the time of Atilla's conviction, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the case as a political attack on his government.

COUNTRY : Turkey
