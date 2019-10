President Donald Trump continued to speak optimistically about the possibility of a deal to end the U.S. trade war with China, telling reporters on Monday that the trade deal is coming along great.

Last week Trump said he hopes that the first phase of the deal will be signed by the middle of next month.

