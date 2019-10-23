International Development News
Hong Kong legislature officially kills controversial extradition bill

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 23-10-2019 12:48 IST


Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but unlikely to end months of often violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage.

COUNTRY : China
