Digvijaya's brother meets Chouhan, dubs it as 'courtesy call'

A day after Congress MLA Lakshman Singh protested outside his elder brother and party veteran Digvijaya Singh's house, the legislator met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here, setting tongues wagging in the state political circles. However, both Chouhan and the MLA termed the meeting as a "courtesy call".

The legislator and his supporters on Tuesday protested in front of Digvijaya Singh's residence in Bhopal, demanding that the senior Congress leader set a date for a function to announce the creation of Chachoda district. He met BJP vice president Chouhan here on Wednesday morning and later dubbed it as a "courtesy call", saying no other meaning should be drawn out of it.

After the meeting, Chouhan also told reporters that, "It was a courtesy meeting. We meet occasionally...We also support the demand that Chachoda be made a district." Chachoda is Lakshman Singh's Assembly constituency and the MLA claimed Chief Minister Kamal Nath in July this year announced to make it a district. Chachoda, located about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal, is part of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency which was represented by Digvijaya Singh several times.

Lakshman Singh left the Congress in 2004 to join the BJP after an alleged family feud. He also won Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat on BJP's ticket.

Later, he re-joined the Congress in June 2013..

