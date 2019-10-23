International Development News
After PM meeting, UK Conservative source says Labour's Corbyn just wants Brexit delay

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 17:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "made clear he has no policy except more delays", a Conservative Party source said on Wednesday, describing a meeting between the opposition leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister "met Corbyn this morning ... to discuss whether Labour would back a timetable that allows us to actually get Brexit done rather than yet more delay," the source said.

"Corbyn made clear he has no policy except more delays and to spend 2020 having referendums," the source added, referring to Labour's policy to hold a public vote on any Brexit deal secured with the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
