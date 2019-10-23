World News Summary: Russia warns Syrian Kurdish YPG must pull back or face Turkish army

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Russia warns Syrian Kurdish YPG must pull back or face Turkish army

Russia warned Syrian Kurdish YPG forces on Wednesday they face further armed conflict with Turkey if they fail to comply with a Russian-Turkish accord calling for their withdrawal from the entire length of Syria's northeastern border with Turkey. Moscow's warning came shortly before Russian and Syrian security forces were due to start overseeing the removal of YPG fighters and weapons at least 30 km (19 miles) into Syria, under the deal struck by presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan. Malaysia's Najib clueless about millions banked in his account, lawyers say

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak did not know that millions of dollars transferred into his personal accounts came from scandal-linked state fund 1MDB, his lawyers said on Wednesday as prosecutors wrapped up their first case against the ex-premier. Najib, who lost a general election last year, is facing dozens of criminal charges over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded in 2009. Lebanon paralyzed for seventh day, army opens some roads

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators on Wednesday as they struggled to unblock main roads, after economic reforms proposed by the government failed to stem a historic wave protests against the political elite. Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse. Banks were closed for a fifth working day. Schools remained shut. Many highways were impassable. Chile braces for more protests, strikes as Pinera's pleas fall on deaf ears

Chile braced for more protests and a general strike by state workers on Wednesday, despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 15 deaths. Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said late on Tuesday they would join the general strike called by state unions, raising the specter of a slow-down in copper output from the world's top producer. Lion Air families told 737 MAX design flaws linked to deadly crash

Mechanical and design issues contributed to the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX jet last October, Indonesian investigators told victims' families in a briefing on Wednesday ahead of the release of a final report. Contributing factors to the crash of the new Boeing jet, which killed all 189 on board, included incorrect assumptions on how an anti-stall device called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) functioned and how pilots would react, slides in the presentation showed. UK police discover 39 bodies in truck, arrest driver

British police found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck believed to have come from Bulgaria at an industrial estate near London on Wednesday, and said they had arrested the driver on suspicion of murder. The discovery of the bodies - 38 adults and one teenager - was made in the early hours after emergency services were alerted to people in a truck container on a gritty industrial site in Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of central London. Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but move unlikely to end unrest

Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met just one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters. The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city, set street fires and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", meaning the withdrawal of the bill make no difference. Raising voter fears helped Trudeau to victory in Canada: sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled off a second consecutive election win on Monday with a late change in tactics designed to scare progressive voters who showed signs of abandoning Liberal candidates, four Liberal campaign sources said. As polls indicated he could lose, Trudeau ditched his "sunny ways" persona that had swept him to power in 2015 and started hammering away at three smaller parties on the left, warning their supporters that if they didn't vote Liberal, the progressive vote would splinter and allow the opposition Conservatives to take power. North Korea's Kim vows to clear 'shabby' South Korea relics from Kumgang resort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea's "backward" and "shabby" facilities at the North's Mt Kumgang resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest sign of cooling relations between the neighbors. Mt Kumgang was one of two major inter-Korean economic projects, along with the Kaesong industrial zone, and an important token of cooperation between the two Koreas during decades of hostilities following the 1950-53 Korean War. Brexit ball back in EU court, offer of three-month delay likely

EU leaders will consider Britain's request for a Brexit delay on Wednesday, and are likely to move quickly to extend the Oct. 31 deadline, with officials expecting a three month postponement that could be cut short if Britain passes legislation sooner. European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter he had recommended late on Tuesday that EU leaders back a delay. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to ask for three months, but there is still a chance that some EU countries, notably France, could demand a shorter extension.

