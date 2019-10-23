New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. NEW DELHI DEL58 CAB-2NDLD UNAUTHORISIED COLONIES Eying Delhi polls, Centre moves to grant ownership rights to unauthorised colony residents New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people.

SRINAGAR DEL17 JK-LD DGP-AL QAEDA Al-Qaeda offshoot AGH wiped out from Kashmir, Musa's successor killed: J-K DGP Srinagar: The Al Qaeda's offshoot in Kashmir, Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH), has been wiped out from the Valley with the killing of the group's chief Hameed Lone and two other terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag said on Wednesday. LUCKNOW DEL65 LDALL-UP-MURDER UP to seek fast-track trial of Tiwari's killers; victim stabbed 15 times Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday asked officials to seek trial by a fast-track court of the main suspects in the murder of Hindutva outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, found in a pool of blood last week at his home here.

CHANDIGARH DEL29 HR-POLLS-COUNTING Counting of Haryana votes on Thursday, BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions Chandigarh: Counting of votes in Haryana assembly election will take place on Thursday with the BJP looking to retain power, its hopes buoyed by exit polls that indicate an easy victory. LUCKNOW DES20 UP-BYPOLL-COUNTING UP assembly bypoll counting tomorrow Lucknow: Counting of votes polled in bypolls to 11 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Thursday. JAMMU DEL57 JK-BDC-POLLS J-K all set for first-ever BDC polls amid boycott by Cong, NC and PDP Jammu: The maiden Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) polls on Thursday will see 1,065 candidates in the fray across 310 polling stations, with Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status.

NEW DELHI DES47 DL-CONG-DISCIPLINARY ACTION Cong issues notice to five Delhi unit leaders who spoke against Chacko New Delhi: The Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee has issued show cause notice to five leaders of its Delhi unit for issuing public statement against senior party leaders, days after they had hit out at party's state in-charge P C Chacko and demanded his removal. NEW DELHI DES39 DL-ROBBERS-2NDLD ARREST 3 men nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place New Delhi: Three men, who targeted morning walkers and cyclists at localities across Delhi, including Connaught Place, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with police near Shankar Market in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. SRINAGAR/JAMMU DES5 JK-EXAMINATION-STUDENTS 1.6 lakh students to appear in upcoming BOSE exams in Kashmir Srinagar/Jammu: As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in the upcoming Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations at 1,502 centres across Kashmir, where only a total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools post August 5, officials said on Wednesday JAIPUR NRG19 RJ-PETROLPUMP-SHUTDOWN 3,500 petrol pumps in Rajasthan on 24-hr strike to protest against VAT hike Jaipur: About 3,500 petrol pumps in Rajasthan remained shut on Wednesday to protest against increase in VAT (Value Added Tax) on petroleum products in the state..

