UK Brexit law timetable talks are ongoing -Labour source

Talks between the opposition Labour Party and whips from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on setting a timetable to pass Brexit legislation are ongoing, a Labour source said on Wednesday.

Parliament on Tuesday rejected Johnson's attempt to set a three-day timetable to enact the Withdrawal Agreement Bill for Brexit.

