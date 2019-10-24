International Development News
Development News Edition
UK Brexit law timetable talks are ongoing -Labour source

Reuters London
Updated: 24-10-2019 02:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Talks between the opposition Labour Party and whips from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on setting a timetable to pass Brexit legislation are ongoing, a Labour source said on Wednesday.

Parliament on Tuesday rejected Johnson's attempt to set a three-day timetable to enact the Withdrawal Agreement Bill for Brexit.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
