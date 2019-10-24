International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rampur by-poll: Samajwadi Party's Tazeen Fatima leading with over 6,000 votes

Samajwadi Party's candidate from Rampur Assembly constituency by-election, Tazeen Fatima is leading with 6364 votes after the second round of counting.

ANI Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 24-10-2019 09:55 IST
Rampur by-poll: Samajwadi Party's Tazeen Fatima leading with over 6,000 votes

Tazeen Fatima (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party's candidate from Rampur Assembly constituency by-election, Tazeen Fatima is leading with 6364 votes after the second round of counting. Fatima, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

By-elections to the Rampur Assembly seat, considered an SP bastion, were necessitated after Azam Khan won the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency earlier this year. Fatima is pitted against BJP's Bharat Bhooshan for the seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019