International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bihar bypolls : RJD wrests Simri Bakhtiarpur seat from JD(U)

PTI Saharsa
Updated: 24-10-2019 15:46 IST
Bihar bypolls : RJD wrests Simri Bakhtiarpur seat from JD(U)

The opposition RashtriyaJanata Dal (RJD) on Thursday wrested the SimriBakhtiyarpur assembly seat from the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, anelection official said here

RJD's Zafar Alam defeated JD(U)candidate Arun Kumar bya comprehensive margin of 15,508 votes, the official said

The by-election to the Assembly seat was necessitatedafter former state minister and JD(U) MLA Dinesh Chandra Yadavwas elected to the Lok Sabha from Madhepura seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019