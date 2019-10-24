International Development News
BJP will form government in Haryana: Capt Abhimanyu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will again form the government in Haryana.

ANI Hisar (Haryana)
Updated: 24-10-2019 16:04 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Captain Abhimanyu speaks to media in Hisar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to media here, he said the party respects the verdict of people and party workers had worked hard.

" The election results are yet to come. The trends that are coming indicate that the BJP will form the government in Haryana once again. We respect the mandate. The workers have done the hard work," he said.

" The election results are yet to come. The trends that are coming indicate that the BJP will form the government in Haryana once again. We respect the mandate. The workers have done the hard work," he said. Captain Abhimanyu, who holds charge of eight portfolios, was trailing at 3 pm in the vote count in Narnaund constituency of Hisar district.

Jannnayak Janta Party candidate Ram Kumar Gautam, a former BJP MLA, was leading by a margin of 1,828 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
