CM, Union minister hail BJP win in Himachal assembly bypolls

  • Shimla
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:48 IST
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:15 IST
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur expressed satisfaction over the BJP's victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls. In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister thanked voters of the Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly constituencies for electing BJP candidates in the bypolls.

In a separate statement, Anurag Thakur said, "The BJP's victory in the state bypolls is a stamp of electors on development works of the party government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

