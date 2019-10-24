CM, Union minister hail BJP win in Himachal assembly bypolls
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur expressed satisfaction over the BJP's victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls. In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister thanked voters of the Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly constituencies for electing BJP candidates in the bypolls.
In a separate statement, Anurag Thakur said, "The BJP's victory in the state bypolls is a stamp of electors on development works of the party government."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
