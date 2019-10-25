International Development News
Development News Edition

UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:43 IST
UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll

Britain's governing Conservatives will ask parliament, again and again, to back an early general election if lawmakers fail to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday. "We're going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday," he told LBC radio.

"If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again." Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an election to break the Brexit impasse whilst the main opposition Labour Party says it wants to be sure a disorderly departure from the European Union is off the table before backing such a move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Muslims in Thai south mark 15 years since Tak Bai 'massacre'

Tak Bai Thailand, Oct 25 AFP Muslims in the conflict-blistered Thai south on Friday marked with prayers the 15th anniversary of the deaths of scores of protesters who suffocated in army trucks, an incident that galvanised an insurgency and ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall; Russia steady before central bank meeting

Emerging-market stocks fell on Friday amid growth woes and geopolitical tensions, with the Russian rouble treading water before a central bank meeting.Joining the wave of policy easing across the developing world, Russias central bank is ex...

Sterling lower before decisions on Brexit extension and election

Sterling edged lower on Friday as investors waited for a European Union decision on a Brexit extension after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a December general election.EU envoys will discuss the length of another delay to B...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday

Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Mithun was at his devastating best in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019