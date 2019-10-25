UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll
Britain's governing Conservatives will ask parliament, again and again, to back an early general election if lawmakers fail to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday. "We're going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday," he told LBC radio.
"If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again." Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an election to break the Brexit impasse whilst the main opposition Labour Party says it wants to be sure a disorderly departure from the European Union is off the table before backing such a move.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
