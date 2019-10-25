International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian agent Butina to be freed from U.S. prison, awaits deportation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:33 IST
Russian agent Butina to be freed from U.S. prison, awaits deportation

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina is set to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after serving most of her 18-month sentence for conspiring to influence U.S. conservative activists and infiltrate the National Rifle Association, and is expected to be quickly deported to her native country.

Butina, 31, had been scheduled for release from the low-security prison in Tallahassee in early November, but a change in federal law moved up her release date based on credit for good behavior, her attorney Robert Driscoll said. She is expected to be taken into custody by U.S immigration authorities immediately after being released to be deported, Driscoll added. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously expressed "outrage" over Butina's prison sentence and said she did not carry out any orders from Russian security services.

Butina, a former graduate student at American University in Washington who publicly advocated for gun rights, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. The Siberia native admitted to conspiring with a Russian official and two Americans to infiltrate the NRA, the powerful gun rights group closely aligned with U.S. conservatives and Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, and create unofficial lines of communication to try to shape Washington's policy toward Moscow.

Her 18-month sentence included nine months she spent incarcerated after her July 2018 arrest. Butina's case was separate from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, which detailed numerous contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia. Her activities occurred during the same period as the contacts investigated by Mueller.

The Russian official with whom Butina conspired was later identified as Alexander Torshin, a deputy governor of Russia's central bank. He was never charged in the case, but was hit with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department. One of the two Americans referenced in her case was conservative political activist Paul Erickson, her boyfriend. Erickson was not charged for his links to Butina, but was indicted on unrelated wire fraud and money laundering charges in South Dakota. The case against Erickson is still pending.

In addition, Overstock.com Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne resigned in August after confirming a report by Fox News contributor Sara Carter that he also had an intimate relationship with Butina. Federal prosecutors have said Butina did not engage in "traditional" spy craft, but worked behind the scenes to make inroads in conservative political circles and promote friendlier U.S.-Russian relations. She arranged dinners in Washington and New York and attended events to meet prominent politicians.

Butina in 2015 appeared at a Trump campaign event and asked him a question about whether he wanted better relations with Russia. Trump responded by telling Butina that he would "get along very nicely with Putin." Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year accused the United States of forcing Butina to make a false confession to "absolutely ridiculous charges" of being a Russian agent.

"It's not clear what she was convicted of or what crime she committed," Putin said in April. "I think it's a prime example of 'saving face.' They arrested her and put the girl in jail. But there was nothing on her, so in order not to look totally stupid they gave her, fixed her up, with an 18-month sentence to show that she was guilty of something."

Also Read: Russian 'agent' Maria Butina to be released from US prison

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Odisha govt revokes suspension of Sundargarh CDMO

The Odisha government has revoked the suspension of Sundargarh CDMO in-charge Pankaj Patel, following criticism from the opposition BJP and several organisations. Patel, who was suspended from October 13 on charge of not executing the Mo S...

Man abducts toddler daughter, takes her to Dubai; Court grants guardianship to mother

A mans abducting his toddler daughter and taking her illegally to Dubai, away from his estranged wife, has invited the wrath of a Delhi court which has declared the mother to be the guardian and custodian of the child for her paramount inte...

ATM's alarm system alerts cops, scares masked burglar

A masked burglar abandoned his bid to break open an automated teller machine at a private banks kiosk near here as he triggered an alarm, alerting police. His crude attempt to tamper with the Federal Banks ATM activated its Remote Monitorin...

Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday

Harare, Oct 25 AP The massive march that Zimbabwes government tried to rouse for a new anti-sanctions public holiday appeared to fizzle on Friday, with hundreds of people turning out in the capital, Harare. President Emmerson Mnangagwas gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019