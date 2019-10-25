International Development News
Development News Edition

Will focus on creating pool of talented leaders: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:01 IST
Will focus on creating pool of talented leaders: Pawar

After a good showing in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the NCP will focus on creating a "good pool of leaders", party supremo Sharad Pawar said on Friday, ruling out any plan to support the Shiv Sena for keeping the BJP away from power. The NCP, which saw some prominent leaders leaving the party before the elections, ended up with 54 seats, ahead of ally Congress which won 44, though behind the saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena which won 105 and 56 seats.

Asked about the possibility of the NCP supporting the Shiv Sena to form government and thus keeping the BJP away from power, Pawar told a newschannel, "We want to create a good pool of leaders. I am more concerned about agriculture, industries and unemployment. "We want to focus on public concerns. So we have no interest in other things," he said.

The former Union minister said he expected the NCP's victory in the Parli assembly constituency, where it defeated BJP minister Pankaja Munde, and in Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. NCP MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale had quit the party and resigned as a legislator to join the BJP, which fielded him in the subsequent byelection.

However, he was worsted by NCP veteran Shriniwas Patil who won by over 80,000 votes. In Parli, NCP's Dhananjay Munde -- Pankaja's estranged cousin -- snatched the seat away from the BJP.

"I was not shocked by the Satara result. I was sure of the result. I had no doubt about the outcome in Parli too. I was sure the result will be in favour of Dhananjay Munde," Pawar said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said after the results came on Thursday that Pawar had no reason to celebrate as the opposition was not in the position to form government.

Asked about it, Pawar said, "We are not contented as we wanted majority. But we are also not sad, as the big boasts (of the BJP) have not turned out to be true." Voters did not like the BJP inducting leaders from opposition parties into its fold ahead of the elections, Pawar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 snaps four-day winning run amid Brexit worries

UK stocks ended Friday on a sour note as Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment, although the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 marked its strongest weekly performance in nine months as the continuing political divide hurt sterling. The FTSE 100, which ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian missile purchase, official says

The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara to walk away from the Russian missile defense system it bought, a senior State Department official said on Friday.Theres still work to get the Turks to walk away from the S400s b...

UPDATE 3-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election

Argentinas central bank kept selling dollars in defense of the beleaguered peso on Friday, with concerns rising about the banks falling reserves ahead of a Sunday presidential election dreaded by the financial markets. The bank sold 129 mil...

GST fraud worth Rs 138 crore unearthed in Odisha, 4 arrested

Tax authorities in Odisha on Friday claimed to have unearthed a Rs 138-crore GST fraud, and arrested at least four persons for being part of a racket that created fictitious firms and fake invoices. Investigations revelaed that between Augu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019