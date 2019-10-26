International Development News
Development News Edition

At Democrat's funeral, Obama calls for 'kindness,' honor in politics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 00:11 IST
At Democrat's funeral, Obama calls for 'kindness,' honor in politics
Image Credit: Reuters

Former US president Barack Obama called for honor and "kindness" in politics Friday during his eulogy at the funeral of Elijah Cummings, one of the key Democrats in the bruising impeachment battle with President Donald Trump. Although not mentioning Trump by name, Obama's praise of the congressman as a politician unafraid to show humility was likely to be seen as a swipe at the abrasive Republican president.

"There's nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There's nothing weak about looking out for others. There's nothing weak about being honorable," Obama said at the funeral held in Cummings' hometown of Baltimore. Former president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in a shock upset in 2016, also spoke at the funeral. A who's who of Washington players from both sides of the political aisle attended.

Obama, who was replaced by Trump in 2017 after reaching the end of his maximum two terms in office, was applauded in the church when he said that the "honorable" title given to legislators did not always mean they had honor. "We're supposed to introduce them as honorable but Elijah Cummings was honorable before he was elected to public office. There's a difference," he said.

Cummings, who died last week at age 68, was the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol building in Washington, DC, ahead of his funeral. At the time of his death, Cummings was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of three panels probing allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Cummings and Trump clashed publicly, most notably in July when the president took to Twitter to bash Baltimore as a "rat and rodent infested mess" unfit for humans, blaming this on Cummings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019