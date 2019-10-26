International Development News
Development News Edition

Top NSCN-IM leader, 16 others join rival Naga group

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:38 IST
Top NSCN-IM leader, 16 others join rival Naga group

Days before another round of Naga peace talks on October 31, a top leader of NSCN-IM, along with 16 other members, quit the rebel group accusing it of being "insensitive" to the people's plea for an honourable solution to the vexed issue and joined the rival Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). In a statement issued Friday night, Hukavi Yeputhomi said the working committee of the NNPGs has been "practical and realistic" in its negotiation with the Centre.

"Without compromising on our history and identity, I, Hukavi Yeputhomi, former kilo kilonser (home minister) of NSCN-IM and currently a member in the ongoing negotiating team of NSCN-IM, along with 16 co-workers, on our own volition and with clear conscience, has joined the WC NNPG," he said. A team of the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) held talks with the Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi on October 24 but the discussions remained inconclusive. The next round is talks is expected on October 31.

Sources said the demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas has become the main contention between the two sides with the NSCN-IM, which had signed a framework agreement with the Centre in August 2015, strongly pressing for it. Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, had said last week that the NSCN-IM has adopted a "procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which it was fully aware of the government of India's position".

Yeputhomi asserted that the geo-political situation demands that the Nagas be more pragmatic at this juncture. He accused NSCN-IM 'chairman' Q Tuccu and the outfit's 'ato kilonser' (prime minister) T Muivah of being "insensitive to the Naga people's plea for an honourable solution".

"We are convinced that the interest, pursuit and potential of future Naga generations must not be jeopardised by unresolved symbolic issues when negotiating patties have long come to terms that sovereignty and integration were not possible at a present time," he said. "My decision is based on our people's desire for a peaceful co-existence... We bear no malice against anyone and hope that our decision would be respected," Yeputhomi added.

The framework agreement, signed on August 3, 2015 by NSCN-IM and interlocutor Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had come after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years. The NSCN-IM apart, NNPGs have also been holding separate talks with the Centre since 2017 and are willing to settle the vexed issue without insisting on a separate flag and constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the ...

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is. Iqbal and his wife are expecting their second child later this month. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019