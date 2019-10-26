International Development News
Development News Edition

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Manish Tewari writes to PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:50 IST
Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Manish Tewari writes to PM
Image Credit:

Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. In a letter to Modi, he also requested him to formally confer the honorific title of Shaheed-E-Azam on them and dedicate the Chandigarh airport located in Mohali in memory of Bhagat Singh.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931," the MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab said. "It would be in the fitness of things that if on 26th of January, 2020 all three of them are honoured with the 'Bharat Ratna'; they are formally conferred with the honorific of 'Shaheed-E-Azam'; the Chandigarh Airport located in Mohali is named as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport, Chandigarh (Mohali). This gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians," he said in his letter dated October 25.

Tewari shared his letter on Twitter too. His suggestions come in the wake of the BJP in Maharashtra demanding that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, which triggered a row.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also called for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019