International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 23:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off
Scholz, 61, only narrowly beat left-winger and coalition skeptic Norbert Walter-Borjans, who came second with 21%. Image Credit: Flickr

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote to elect a leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) but fell short of a majority, triggering a run-off set to fuel debate over whether to stay in government with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The SPD said on Saturday that Scholz, who is also vice-chancellor and wants to stay in the fractious ruling alliance with Merkel's conservatives, won 22.7% of the vote by rank-and-file members. Scholz, 61, only narrowly beat left-winger and coalition skeptic Norbert Walter-Borjans, who came second with 21%.

A run-off vote will take place next month and a party conference in December must then formally approve the leadership vote. Many members want the SPD to ditch the alliance with Merkel and reinvent itself in opposition. As Merkel's junior partner in 10 of the 14 years, she has led Europe's biggest economy, they say the SPD has had to compromise too much on policy.

Walking out would probably trigger a snap election or possibly a minority government - both unappealing options for stability-loving Germans. "I am relieved and happy over this result," said Scholz. "We need a strong SPD that has confidence in itself - and the confidence to win elections."

The SPD, Germany's oldest party, is in crisis. Polling at around 14%, it is barely off all-time lows and has been leaderless since June when Andrea Nahles quit after scoring its worst-ever result in an election for the European parliament. Twelve candidates ran on joint tickets and one deciding factor was their position on whether to stay in government or leave, say analysts and pollsters.

Scholz, running with Klara Geywitz from eastern Germany, was the best-known candidate and pollsters saw him as the front runner in an otherwise largely unknown field. He symbolizes continuity and has said he will remain in the grand coalition. Walter-Borjans is a former finance minister in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, and is known for cracking down on tax evaders with Swiss bank accounts. His running mate is Saskia Esken.

Winning the backing of the leftist youth wing of the SPD, the Jusos, Walter-Borjans has left the fate of the coalition open while his running mate, Saskia Eskens, has called to pull out. The winners have a tough job ahead.

They will have to unite a party that has been bitterly divided between leftists and centrists since former SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's welfare and labor market reforms some 15 years ago. Facing a surge in support for the Greens on the left and with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) collecting protest votes, the decline of the pro-European party proud of chancellors including Willy Brandt has been dramatic.

It has lost two-thirds of its support since 1998 and its share of the vote in the 2017 federal election fell to its lowest level since 1933.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote to elect a leader of Germanys Social Democrats SPD but fell short of a majority, triggering a run-off set to fuel debate over whether to stay in government with Chancellor Angela Merkel.The ...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in a second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed viol...

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...

J-K: BSF personnel celebrate Diwali

Border Security Force BSF personnel lit earthen lamps on the eve of Diwali in Samba. BSF personnel recited bhajans and other songs together on the eve of Diwali earlier today.I thank God that we got an opportunity to work for our nation, we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019