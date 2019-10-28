Spain's Socialists lead ahead of election, far-right party Vox jumps
Spain's Socialists' lead in voting intentions ahead of the November 10 election is losing steam, leaving the party of the acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez further from a parliamentary majority, the latest GAD3 poll for ABC newspaper showed on Monday. The Socialists would lose 5 seats in the Parliament and neither the left-wing nor the right-wing parties in conjunction are seen winning a majority.
GAD3 poll also showed Spanish far-right party Vox winning more seats than in April election to become a third-biggest party with 41 of the 350 seats of the Spanish Parliament. The poll showed the conservative People's Party (PP) would take 100 seats, winning 34 seats from the previous election, while market-friendly Ciudadanos would sink to 17 seats, 40 seats less than in the April election.
Also Read: Will strengthen party to form govt in UP, says state Congress chief
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain
- Socialists
- newspaper
- GAD
- ABC
- Vox
- People's Party
- Parliament
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Mortar bombs strike Somalia's Mogadishu airport, six injured - source
UPDATE 1-Mortars fired at Somalia's Mogadishu airport- sources
Mortars fired at Somalia's Mogadishu airport- sources
Several wounded as mortars hit UN compound in Mogadishu
Toll revenue to swell to Rs 1 L cr per annum in next five years: Gadkari