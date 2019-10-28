International Development News
Ayodhya case: Kalyan Singh says matter before court, inappropriate to comment

  Updated: 28-10-2019 13:02 IST
Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh has said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the possibility of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the matter is before the apex court. He was asked about statements by some BJP leaders on the prospects of constructing the temple at the site.

"All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday. The BJP leader advised people to be "patient" instead of trying to preempt the situation as it is expected that the long-awaited judgement" would be delivered before November 17.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the disputed structure was pulled down on December 6, 1992.

