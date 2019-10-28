Kremlin says Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death a boost for Trump if true
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have made a major contribution to the fight against international terrorism if a U.S. assertion that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is true.
Trump on Sunday announced that Baghdadi had killed himself during a daring overnight raid by elite U.S. special operations forces in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
