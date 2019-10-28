International Development News
Development News Edition

Diwali has been dull this time: Priyanka takes shots at govt over slowdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:41 IST
Diwali has been dull this time: Priyanka takes shots at govt over slowdown
Image Credit: ANI

Diwali has been somewhat dull this time, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, accusing the BJP government of hampering India's prosperity. She also alleged that the government has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India.

"Yesterday, a festival of prosperity and wealth was celebrated all over India. But this time everyone is feeling that Diwali has been somewhat dull. The BJP government has hit the prosperity of the entire country and has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India," said the Congress general secretary in a tweet in Hindi. She also tagged a news report that stated that the RBI has sold its gold reserves after almost three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Kremlin critic Navalny and allies hit with $1.4 mln lawsuit payout

A Russian court on Monday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his allies to pay 1.4 million in damages, a blow to the Kremlin critics group, whose bank accounts have been frozen amid what he says is a broad government crackdown. Th...

Centre holds dialogue with NSCN-IM; peace talks may continue beyond Oct 31

The Centre on Monday held a fresh round of talks with the NSCN-IM, the major insurgent group in Nagaland, to finalise the Naga peace deal to end the seven-decade-old insurgency problem amid indications the dialogue will continue beyond Octo...

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing damage

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019