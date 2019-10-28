International Development News
Development News Edition

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:58 IST
Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues
Dhananjay Munde Image Credit: ANI

A Pune-based bank has taken "symbolic possession" of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the just-concluded assembly elections from Parli in Beed district of central Maharashtra.

Pune-headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Ltd had published an advertisement/notice related to the flat in a newspaper on October 25, the day after election results were declared. "Since the respondent has failed to repay the loan amount, the bank has taken symbolic possession of the property," stated the notice.

In symbolic possession, the property remains in the possession of the owner. The flat in question is located at 'Yugai Greens' project in Model Colony in Shivajinagar here.

A bank official said if the borrower fails to repay the outstanding amount, the bank will send a proposal to the collector to take physical possession of the property. Due to "serious irregularities" in the functioning of the cooperative lender, its board was dismissed earlier this month by the RBI, which subsequently appointed an administrator to run the bank, promoted by NCP MLC Anil Shivajirao Bhosale.

In the newspaper advertisement, the bank said the respondent (Munde) has failed to repay the loan amount despite making demands and serving recovery notices. The official said Munde has two loan accounts with the bank.

"In one loan account in which the original amount was Rs 1 crore, there is an outstanding of Rs 24 lakh and in the other account of Rs 75 lakh, the outstanding is Rs 46 lakh (total Rs 70 lakh)," he said. The official said the due date for clearing the Rs 1 crore loan got over in October 2016 and for the second account of Rs 75 lakh, the due date got over in May 2018.

"We have taken symbolic possession of the flat after which we issued a public notice in the newspaper. If in the next 15 days, the borrower fails to repay the outstanding amount, the bank will send a proposal to the collector to take physical possession of the property," he explained. When contacted, Munde maintained he had told the bank he will settle the matter after assembly election (held on October 21) and said he will decide his next course of action on Tuesday.

"I had told officers of the bank before the election that I am busy with the campaign and will settle the matter after the election is over. "I will decide tomorrow what to do about the action they have taken," the NCP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...

Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019