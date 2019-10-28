International Development News
Development News Edition

Ruling PDA appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:23 IST
Ruling PDA appeals for early resolution of Naga issue
Image Credit: Freepik

The ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) on Monday reiterated its appeal for an early resolution of the decades-old Naga issue, inclusive, honorable and acceptable to the people. The PDA comprises of 21 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLAs, 12 of the BJP and an Independent legislator in the 60-member Nagaland house.

PDA restated its stand during a coordination meeting of its legislators along with senior party functionaries here. The meet chaired by PDA Convenor Chingwang Konyak and Co-convenor Temjen Imna Along was to deliberate on the ongoing talks for a solution to the Naga political issue.

The PDA unanimously decided to iterate its appeal for an early resolution of the Naga crisis which should be inclusive, honorable and acceptable to the people, the two leaders told media. "The PDA has always maintained a consistent stand all along on the Naga political issue and we have never reverted back on collective decisions and policies, unlike others," they said.

The PDA coalition has always acknowledged the sentiments of the people and will continue to respect the wishes and desires of the people whom we represent, they added. The PDA partners also unanimously endorsed to support the resolution of the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) of Nagaland Assembly on Naga issue held on August 7 last, which states the forum will continue to play role of an active facilitator to the ongoing peace process in order to cultivate a common voice aimed at bringing early solution.

"As negotiations have been going on for the last 22 (twenty-two) years, the Joint Legislators' Forum sincerely appeals to all the negotiating parties with the Government of India to come together, sit across the negotiating table and rise above all serences and to unite for the sake of our people. "We make this fervent appeal so that the political dialogue is expedited for an early, honorable and acceptable solution, maintains the August 7 JLF resolution, which was endorsed by PDA in its Monday meeting.

Nonetheless, the PDA is yet to come out openly on the demand of the working committee of Naga National Political Groups, comprising of seven Naga outfits, that the legislators must clear their stance on the current peace process. The working committee had on Sunday said that the elected representatives of Nagaland should not be maintaining a neutral stand on the matter, now that the central government was keen on finding a solution.

Meanwhile, ahead of another round of peace talks, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) during the day asserted that any solution should be inclusive and negotiated settlement. The assertion was made on behalf of the young Naga students community by NSF president Ninoto Awomi while speaking at the NSF organized candlelight vigil-cum prayer session in solidarity with the Naga negotiators for an inclusive, honorable and acceptable solution to the protracted issue and for lasting peace and tranquility in Naga homeland.

"At this crucial situation every Naga people have the apprehension that the Government of India might enter into an agreement with only one group and if it happens instead of bringing lasting peace to the Naga society it would create more chaos," Awomi said. Naga people desire inclusive settlement of the protracted issue which is honorable and acceptable to all sections and only that will bring lasting peace to the Nagas.

Important Naga political talks is taking place and the outcome will directly impact the Nagas in general, he said, adding that considering this crucial Naga political journey prayer is important while divine intervention is the need of the hour. Earlier, student volunteers and the general public from different Naga tribes converged outside the NSF office here Monday night and lighting candles in solidarity and also offering a prayer for wisdom to prevail among the Naga negotiators and central government.

Mention may be made here that the NSCN(IM) have entered into a dialogue with the Union government in 1997 while seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) also entered into separate talks with the centre. With Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Centre's interlocutor for peace talks, in August this year declaring that the Prime Minister desire to resolve the Naga issue within three months (by October 31), crucial rounds of parleys are being held at Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM, Dy CM both promise to give state a 'stable, honest' govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala both on Monday said the BJP-JJP alliance will provide a stable and honest government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society. We will p...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump impeachment probe; Chicago teachers' strike and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Ex-CIA spy flees from Italy to U.S. fearing for her safety paperA former U.S. spy, pardoned by Italy in connection with the CIA kidnapping of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has fled ...

UPDATE 2-French police arrest far-right supporter over mosque shooting

French police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest of France on Monday.Two people, aged 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting at 1420 GMT as they tried to prevent the attacker fro...

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019