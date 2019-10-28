Ruling PDA appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

The ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) on Monday reiterated its appeal for an early resolution of the decades-old Naga issue, inclusive, honorable and acceptable to the people. The PDA comprises of 21 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLAs, 12 of the BJP and an Independent legislator in the 60-member Nagaland house.

PDA restated its stand during a coordination meeting of its legislators along with senior party functionaries here. The meet chaired by PDA Convenor Chingwang Konyak and Co-convenor Temjen Imna Along was to deliberate on the ongoing talks for a solution to the Naga political issue.

The PDA unanimously decided to iterate its appeal for an early resolution of the Naga crisis which should be inclusive, honorable and acceptable to the people, the two leaders told media. "The PDA has always maintained a consistent stand all along on the Naga political issue and we have never reverted back on collective decisions and policies, unlike others," they said.

The PDA coalition has always acknowledged the sentiments of the people and will continue to respect the wishes and desires of the people whom we represent, they added. The PDA partners also unanimously endorsed to support the resolution of the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) of Nagaland Assembly on Naga issue held on August 7 last, which states the forum will continue to play role of an active facilitator to the ongoing peace process in order to cultivate a common voice aimed at bringing early solution.

"As negotiations have been going on for the last 22 (twenty-two) years, the Joint Legislators' Forum sincerely appeals to all the negotiating parties with the Government of India to come together, sit across the negotiating table and rise above all serences and to unite for the sake of our people. "We make this fervent appeal so that the political dialogue is expedited for an early, honorable and acceptable solution, maintains the August 7 JLF resolution, which was endorsed by PDA in its Monday meeting.

Nonetheless, the PDA is yet to come out openly on the demand of the working committee of Naga National Political Groups, comprising of seven Naga outfits, that the legislators must clear their stance on the current peace process. The working committee had on Sunday said that the elected representatives of Nagaland should not be maintaining a neutral stand on the matter, now that the central government was keen on finding a solution.

Meanwhile, ahead of another round of peace talks, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) during the day asserted that any solution should be inclusive and negotiated settlement. The assertion was made on behalf of the young Naga students community by NSF president Ninoto Awomi while speaking at the NSF organized candlelight vigil-cum prayer session in solidarity with the Naga negotiators for an inclusive, honorable and acceptable solution to the protracted issue and for lasting peace and tranquility in Naga homeland.

"At this crucial situation every Naga people have the apprehension that the Government of India might enter into an agreement with only one group and if it happens instead of bringing lasting peace to the Naga society it would create more chaos," Awomi said. Naga people desire inclusive settlement of the protracted issue which is honorable and acceptable to all sections and only that will bring lasting peace to the Nagas.

Important Naga political talks is taking place and the outcome will directly impact the Nagas in general, he said, adding that considering this crucial Naga political journey prayer is important while divine intervention is the need of the hour. Earlier, student volunteers and the general public from different Naga tribes converged outside the NSF office here Monday night and lighting candles in solidarity and also offering a prayer for wisdom to prevail among the Naga negotiators and central government.

Mention may be made here that the NSCN(IM) have entered into a dialogue with the Union government in 1997 while seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) also entered into separate talks with the centre. With Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Centre's interlocutor for peace talks, in August this year declaring that the Prime Minister desire to resolve the Naga issue within three months (by October 31), crucial rounds of parleys are being held at Delhi.

