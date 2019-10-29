International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. wants to strengthen anti-Islamic State coalition after Baghdadi death -official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:38 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. wants to strengthen anti-Islamic State coalition after Baghdadi death -official
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

The United States wants to bolster the presence of a coalition fighting Islamic State in northeastern Syria, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and will convene a meeting of foreign ministers in Washington on Nov. 14. The official said President Donald Trump, by announcing a withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria on Oct. 6, did not suggest that Washington would drop the fight against the jihadist group, whose leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria at the weekend.

"There was never an idea that we would abandon the mission of going after ISIS ... This is a major effort that is continuing," the official said to reporters on condition of anonymity. Trump has been softening his pullout plans for Syria after a backlash from Congress, including fellow Republicans, who say he enabled a long-threatened Turkish incursion on Oct. 9 against Kurdish forces in Syria who had been America's top allies in the battle against Islamic State since 2014.

Trump ordered the withdrawal because he was facing a "chaotic situation" the official said. "Then as the smoke cleared, we adjusted that a little bit to make clear that we were going to keep some forces on, to continue the mission." Turkey launched its cross-border offensive to drive the Kurdish YPG militia it sees as hostile out of northeastern Syria. Ankara halted the operation after the Kurdish forces pulled out of a designated area under a U.S.-brokered truce.

About 30-40 ministers and organizations that are part of the coalition will convene on the initiative of France and backed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the official said. "This is something President Trump has been working on both to get troops on the ground, airplanes in the air and money flowing to stabilization in that area from partners and allies who are in the coalition," he said.

Amid fears that Islamic State could stage a comeback, Trump said last week that a small number of troops would remain in the area of Syria "where they have the oil," a reference to oilfields in the Kurdish-controlled region. "The President is focused on oil because it is very important to keep that out of the hands of ISIS," the U.S. official said on Monday. "We also don't think it is a good thing for Iranians or the regime to have them."

The official acknowledged, however, that some of the oil ends up in the hands of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran in the more than eight-year-long Syrian war. The death of Baghdadi fulfilled a top national security goal of the Trump administration and was welcomed by world leaders who cautioned that the fight against Islamic State was not over.

Also Read: France says to talk to Iraqi leaders about Islamic State detainees

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Left's win in Argentina strains Brazil ties, deepens regional divide

The election of leftist Alberto Fernandez in Argentina, who Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a red bandit, sets the stage for a run-in between South Americas two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade...

UPDATE 9-EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britains political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12.With the United Kingdoms schedul...

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed

Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire into Afghanistan killed three women in eastern Kunar province, Afghan officials have said. The fighting first broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019