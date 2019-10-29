International Development News
Development News Edition

White House official saw pressure on Ukraine as national security risk: US media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:13 IST
White House official saw pressure on Ukraine as national security risk: US media
Image Credit: Flickr

A White House official plans to tell Congress Tuesday that he witnessed efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's rival Joe Biden, and that he reported it as a national security risk. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman will be the first White House official to testify to the House impeachment inquiry that Trump and allied diplomats improperly pressured the Ukraine government to open investigations designed to help Trump politically.

His explosive prepared testimony, released to US media late Monday, offers some of the strongest evidence yet for accusations that Trump abused his presidential powers and broke election laws to gain Kyiv's support for his re-election effort next year. Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council (NSC), said he took part in a July 10 meeting in which Ukraine national security official Oleksandr Danylyuk was pushed to open investigations into a much-derided theory that Kyiv helped Democrats against Trump in the 2016 election, and into corruption allegations against Biden, a Democratic frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020.

Vindman says in the prepared testimony that a senior US diplomat close to Trump, ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, was the one pressing Danylyuk for the investigations. "Following this meeting, there was a scheduled debriefing during which Amb. Sondland emphasized the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens and Burisma," he says, referring to a Ukraine energy company that Biden's son Hunter had been a director of.

"I stated to Amb. Sondland that his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security," he says in the testimony. He then reported his concerns to the chief attorney of the NSC.

Vindman also says that two other US officials who allegedly took part in pressuring Ukraine were in the Danylyuk meeting: Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and then-Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Two weeks later, Vindman says, he listened in on a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the call, Trump pushed Zelensky to open investigations into the 2016 conspiracy theory and also into the Bidens and Burisma, according to a summary released last month. At the time, Trump had frozen military aid to Ukraine, allegedly to add pressure for the investigations.

"I was concerned by the call," Vindman writes in his planned testimony. "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the US government's support of Ukraine.

"I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play," he said, adding that he again reported his concerns to the NSC. Vindman's prepared testimony expands upon the depositions of nine other US officials to the impeachment investigation, all of which have taken place behind closed doors.

The Trump administration has refused to turn over documents relating to the Ukraine issue and sought to prevent White House officials from testifying. But Democrats appear to be amassing strong evidence against the president, which could lead to his impeachment in the House of Representatives, followed by his trial for removal in the Senate.

On Thursday, Democrats are planning to publicly lay out how the inquiry will go forward, with an eye to formally drawing up charges against Trump and holding an impeachment vote in the coming two months or so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contribu...

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally tomorrow: SAFAR

The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the very poor category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality a...

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a closer strategic partnership from a purely buyer-seller relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhis St...

FOREX-Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie; fed awaited

Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.Most moves were modes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019