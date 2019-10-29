International Development News
UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnson's office.

Johnson said on Monday that he would try to force a bill through parliament on Tuesday that called for a Dec. 12 election but opponents had wanted an earlier date.

