Raksha Mantri congratulates Japanese Defence Minister for enthronement

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan, Mr. Taro Kono today. Raksha Mantri congratulated him on behalf of the Government of India for the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

Shri Rajnath Singh also expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives and property caused due to recent Typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan earlier this month. He commended the Government of Japan for its efforts to provide relief and succour to the people affected by the typhoon.

Expressing satisfaction on the robust defense cooperation between India and Japan, Raksha Mantri recalled his successful meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Shinzo Abe and the then Defence Minister of Japan Mr Takeshi lwaya during his visit to Japan in September 2019.

Shri Rajnath Singh looked forward to meeting the Minister of Defence of Japan during the forthcoming ASEAN Defence Ministers' Plus Meeting in Bangkok in November 2019.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional security situation.

