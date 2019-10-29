International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. Democratic hopeful Warren vows to bar corporate giants from hiring ex-officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:30 IST
U.S. Democratic hopeful Warren vows to bar corporate giants from hiring ex-officials
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday she would bar large corporations and major government contractors from hiring former senior government officials for at least four years, filling in more details of the anti-corruption platform that has driven her campaign.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has risen to the upper echelon of the 18-candidate Democratic field, where she is jockeying with former Vice President Joe Biden for front-runner status, according to opinion polls. The Democratic nominee will likely face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Warren's campaign has been animated by a series of plans intended to end the influence of big money in Washington, including several measures designed to end the so-called revolving door between lobbyists and government.

She previously said she would prevent large companies from hiring senior government officials for four years after they leave the office. On Tuesday, she expounded on that idea, saying she would apply the ban to any company that is worth more than $150 billion or exercises significant control over its industry's market. Any company found to violate the restriction would be hit with a fine equal to 1% of its net profit, with subsequent violations resulting in even higher fees – penalties that would reach hundreds of millions of dollars for the largest corporations.

She also said she would extend the ban to any government contractor with more than $5 million in annual federal contracts, citing a report from the nonpartisan watchdog Project on Government Oversight that found the largest defense contractors hired more than 380 former defense officials and military officers within two years of leaving government. In a policy paper outlining her proposal, Warren specifically cited corporations like Facebook Inc, Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Wells Fargo& Co, and BP Plc, saying they frequently hire former government officials who can leverage their Washington contacts, while simultaneously spending millions of dollars on lobbying efforts.

"Giant corporations should compete on a level playing field – and they shouldn't be able to rig the system by scooping up every available former government official in an effort to get federal regulators off their backs," she wrote. Warren has previously criticized as anti-competitive the largest tech companies, such as Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, and has said she would seek to break them up by enforcing antitrust regulations more strictly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Bolivian police fire tear gas in capital as election protests continue

Protests over a disputed presidential election continued to convulse Bolivia on Tuesday as police fired tear gas in the capital and the government invited the opposition candidate to participate in an audit of the results. The brief suspens...

UPDATE 2-Police hunt for brothers from Northern Ireland over truck deaths

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people discovered in the back of a truck near London last week. The discovery of the bodies in a refrigerated truck on an industri...

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police race...

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019