Officer trainees of 71 RR of IPS 2018 batch call on President
A group of officer trainees of the 71 RR (2018 batch) of the Indian Police Service called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, today (October 29, 2019) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Rule of Law is the cornerstone of the modern state; and as an enforcer of law, the Indian Police Service has a vital role to play. The entire spectrum of governance stems from Rule of Law. It has paramount importance especially in a democratic polity, where it ensures that all citizens are indeed equal. Indian Police Officers' task ahead, then, is to enforce the law and thus uphold the very principles of democracy.

The President said that given the great responsibility on the IPS Officers' shoulders, it is natural that people associate authority and aura with the uniformed service. He expressed confidence that they will leverage this honor for the IPS in society to check the misuse of law and instill a sense of security in the common man, while also respecting human rights of all. He said that the nation also expects their sincere commitment and professionalism to meet the challenges of internal security posed by the emergent threats of terrorism, extremism, and insurgency.

(With Inputs from PIB)

