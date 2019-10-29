EU not poised to ask Italy to change 2020 budget - Dombrovskis
The European Union's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Brussels was not considering demanding changes to Italy's 2020 budget.
Under EU regulations, the bloc's executive European Commission - where Dombrovskis is a member in charge of the euro - could force countries to amend their budgetary plans if they were found to be in serious breach of fiscal rules.
Such a request should be made by the end of October, if at all. But Dombrovskis told a conference in Brussels: "This is not what is currently being considered."
