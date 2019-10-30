International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. senior diplomat slams Egypt's treatment of journalist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 02:30 IST
U.S. senior diplomat slams Egypt's treatment of journalist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department's top diplomat for the Middle East on Tuesday called Egypt's treatment of a prominent journalist and activist "outrageous," saying he had raised the issue with Egyptian ambassador. Journalist and activist Esraa Abdelfattah was arrested by plainclothes security officers in Cairo on Oct. 12 and was reportedly beaten after she refused to unlock her mobile phone, according to the U.N. human rights office.

David Schenker, assistant secretary for the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, told a congressional hearing: "I met her several times, I think it is outrageous. Know that I've had the Egyptian ambassador in my office last week to talk about Esraa," he said and added: "Egypt has a long way to go on human rights."

Protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo and other cities have followed online calls for demonstrations against alleged government corruption. Sisi, who came to power after, while army chief, leading the 2013 overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, has overseen a broad crackdown on dissent that has extended to liberal and Islamist groups, and which rights groups say is the most severe in recent memory.

During an April visit to Washington by Sisi, U.S. President Donald Trump praised his Egyptian counterpart as a "great president," while a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about his record on human rights and freedoms. Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, is of strategic importance to the United States because of its peace treaty with Israel and control of the Suez Canal, a vital waterway for global commerce as well as the U.S. military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access to certain medicines -report

U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access by some Iranians to medicines that treat diseases such as cancer and epilepsy, despite exemptions in the measures for imports of humanitarian goods, a report said on Tuesday. Theres no acute nationwide...

UPDATE 5-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a 50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Fiat Chrysler shares rose sharply after news of the talks and ended up more th...

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committe...

Tennis-Medvedev's winning run ends in defeat by Chardy

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by home favourite Jeremy Chardy on a bad day for Russians at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. Medvedev, who will make his debut at the ATP Finals next month after a barnstorming season, lost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019