International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Republicans seek whistleblower's identity in U.S. impeachment inquiry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 06:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Republicans seek whistleblower's identity in U.S. impeachment inquiry
Image Credit: Flickr

Republican and Democratic lawmakers clashed on Tuesday over questions about the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. The skirmish revealed a growing dispute between the two sides, as Republicans say they need to hear from the intelligence official who initially raised the alarm over Trump's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in order to assess the whistleblower's credibility.

Democrats say the whistleblower's testimony is not needed at this point because it has been corroborated by other witnesses. Bringing him or her forward after repeated attacks by Trump would only put the whistleblower's safety at risk, they said. "We have a long-standing concern that the president and his allies in Congress aren't interested in the underlying act but are interested in risking the life of the whistleblower," Representative Eric Swalwell told reporters.

Government personnel have been assigned to protect the whistleblower, according to sources familiar with the matter, after Trump has attacked the whistleblower and conservative news outlets and social-media activists speculated about the individual's identity. As many as five possible names for the whistleblower have circulated in political circles, according to sources familiar with efforts to protect the whistleblower.

"Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless," the whistleblower's lawyers, Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid, told Reuters on Tuesday. In a closed-door hearing on Tuesday, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff cut off a Republican line of questioning of a witness, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, objecting that it was designed to reveal the whistleblower's identity.

Republicans said they were trying to figure out who Vindman had spoken with after Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a July 25 phone call. They said they do not aim to publicly reveal the whistleblower's identity but need to assess his or her motivations.

"It's tough to determine someone's credibility if you can't put them under oath and ask them questions," Republican Representative Jim Jordan told reporters. After Vindman's testimony, Schiff accused Trump and his allies of seeking to "out," or reveal the identity of, the whistleblower and insisted that his committee will not allow that to happen.

"We will make every effort to make sure that notwithstanding the president or his allies' desire to out and exact political revenge on this whistleblower, that our committee is never used for that purpose," Schiff said in a brief statement to reporters, not responding to questions. In previous sessions, Republicans have asked witnesses whether they know the person they suspect to be the whistleblower and inquired about possible motives, according to a congressional aide.

The whistleblower's lawyers have told congressional investigators their client is only interested in answering written questions.

Also Read: In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years

After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Clubs MCC Cricket Committee. Shakib was banned...

Brazil fears oil spill could reach coral reef, readies ships

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 30 AP Brazils Navy said on Tuesday it is preparing for the possibility that an oil spill reaches one of the countrys largest coral reef systems, amid public outcry regarding the governments early response to the spill. A...

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019