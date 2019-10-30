All help to families of 5 workers killed in Kashmir: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that all help will be extended to the families of the five workers from Murshidabad district who were killed in terror attacks in Kashmir. Describing the killings as brutal, Banerjee expressed her shock and grief over the incident.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. "All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she added.

Five laborers, hailing from West Bengals Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

