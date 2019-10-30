International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Independent MLA Kishor Jorgewar extends support to BJP

Independent MLA from Chandrapur Assembly constituency, Kishor Jorgewar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:44 IST
Maharashtra: Independent MLA Kishor Jorgewar extends support to BJP
CM Devendra Fadnavis with Kishor Jorgewar (left). Image Credit: ANI

Independent MLA from Chandrapur Assembly constituency, Kishor Jorgewar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Till now at least five including Jorgewar, Jan Surajya Shakti chief Vinay Kore, Mahesh Baldi, Vinod Agrawal and rebel BJP MLA Geeta Jain have announced their support to BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded polls.

However, Fadnavis had earlier claimed that BJP has the support of 10 independent MLAs and stated that BJP expects support from five more independent MLAs. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. The alliance is yet to sort out their differences over the government formation in the state.

After the polls, Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also got the support of at least five independent MLAs including Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bacchu Kadu, his party MLA Rajkumar Patel, Ashish Jaiswal, Narendra Bhondekar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-backed independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis leading in Nagpur-South West seat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...

Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers

Seven players scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a four-goal first period Tuesday to a 7-1 walloping of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins ...

WIDER IMAGE-Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

Genex Tower is unmissable on the highway from Belgrade airport to the centre of the city. Its two soaring blocks, connected by an aerial bridge and topped with a long-closed rotating restaurant resembling a space capsule, are such an unusua...

Thanks to better farm practices, Jharkhand women farmers reap more money

Till last year, female farmers in the tribal belt of Khunti district in Jharkhand sold tomatoes at throw-away prices. This year, they have reasons to smile. These farmers are earning at least 75 per cent more for tomatoes, thanks to better ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019