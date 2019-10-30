Polish court rejects 2 more government recount bids

Poland's Supreme Court will not consider a further two demands from ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) for vote recounts in some districts after a tight Senate election, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The court has so far announced that it will not consider three of the six protests raised by PiS after the Oct. 13 election in which it lost control of the upper house of parliament, the Senate, to the opposition.

