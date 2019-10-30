International Development News
Andhra govt under attack over painting of public properties in YSRCP colours

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has come under attack over the painting of public properties in YSR Congress Party colours even as a controversy rages over replacing the national flag pattern on a village panchayat building.

A Tricolour was replaced on a government building with YSR Congress Party colours in Anantapuram. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has come under attack over the painting of public properties in YSR Congress Party colours even as a controversy rages over replacing the national flag pattern on a village panchayat building. The state government has been on spree to paint village secretariat buildings in a colour pattern, which resembles YSRCP's flag colour.

Recently the colours of the National Flag on Tammidipalli village secretariat building in Amarapuram Mandal of Anantapuram district were replaced with YSRCP colours. A photo of the National Flag colours being painted in YSR Congress Party colours has been doing rounds on social media.

Sharing the viral photo on Twitter, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the government apologise for the "shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours". "I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! Jaganmohan Reddy's government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours," he tweeted.

State BJP also condemned the painting over the National Flag, calling it "objectionable and condemnable". "YSRCP has been painting colours resembling their party flag on the buildings. This is not the right thing to do. They have even replaced a tricoloured village secretariat building colour and it is highly condemnable," said V Satyamurthy, BJP General Secretary.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran said, "Jaganmohan Reddy-led government is replacing Tricolours of our National Flag by painting their party colours on government structures. This party neither respects the National Flag nor national interest. It is using government funds to pain its party colours legitimately," he said. Under attack from all sides, the ruling YSRCP said the party will look into the issue.

Senior party leader and Andhra Pradesh government whip, Gadikota Srikant Reddy, said that necessary and appropriate action will be taken in the matter. "The government will inquire into the matter and appropriate action will be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted. All village secretariat buildings are being painted in a particular pattern," said Reddy.

He denied that the repainted colour is that of the YSRCP flag colour. On September 13, a graveyard in Palanadu region of Guntur was painted in colours similar to the YSRCP flag.

A school building in Kothalaparru village in west Godavari has also painted in the same colours. Similarly, the colours appeared on power transformers, RTC buses and roadside benches in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

