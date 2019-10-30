Don't protect those who harass traders: Danve tells politicos

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday urged the public representatives not to protect goons and anti-social elements found harassing traders and industrialists. The BJP MP was speaking at a Diwali event organised by the Marwari Charitable Foundation here.

"Some anti-social elements harass traders and industrialists and extort money from them. This creates panic among the members of the business community. Public representatives should not protect such anti-social elements," he said. Narrating an incident, he said, "A goon was trying to extort money from an industrialist. When I got to know about it, being an MP, I asked the police to take action against the goon. The police then severely thrashed him." Jalna district guardian minister Babanrao Lonikar, who inaugurated the vent, praised the Marwari community for coming forward to help during calamities and crises..

