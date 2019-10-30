International Development News
Development News Edition

Manipur CM says separatist leaders booked, Titular king distances himself from London announcement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:10 IST
Manipur CM says separatist leaders booked, Titular king distances himself from London announcement

The two separatist leaders who announced the launch of the so called "Manipur government-in-exile" in London have been booked and an NIA probe will be recommended against them, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday. Addressing a press briefing, the Manipur chief minister said that a case has been registered at Imphal police station here against Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh for waging war against the State.

The two leaders had claimed on Tuesday that they were representing titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba. However, Sanajaoba said on Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the announcement made by the duo. The chief minister told reporters here that officials have bee directed to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and there will a thorough investigation into the affairs of N Samarjit Singh and Salai Holdings Private Limited.

Addressing a press conference in London on Tuesday, Yamben Biren claimed himself to be the "Chief Minister of Manipur State Council" and Narengbam Samarjit claimed to be the "Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council". They said they were speaking on behalf of the 'Maharaja of Manipur' to formally launch the government-in-exile -- "The Manipur State Council".

Sanajaoba, while talking to a section of media on Wednesday at the palace here, said he is not related with the announcement made by the leaders claiming to be his representatives for separation of the state. He, however, admitted that the leaders sought his approval for going to London to collect important antique documents and photographs relating to the history of Manipur as the state had been under the British rule for a short period.

They also sought his authorisation letter so that they could get easy access to the important documents as well as photographs which he provided in good faith. The king said that he has no knowledge of their plan and he is not related with the announcement in London.

Meanwhile, E Brojendro, Vice-chairman of Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd, told media here that Samarjit has been removed from the post of Director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...

Cyclone Maha to cross Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay...

UPDATE 2-EU's Barnier says no-deal Brexit risk persists, trade talks to be "difficult"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of Britains chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed, and that future trade talks would be difficult and demanding. Barnier spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019