Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'
A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell.
A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while dismissing the revision petition, observed that "the court finds no illegality, in propriety or irregularity in the order".
"The magistrate court order has dealt with all the relevant aspects of the issues involved at the stage of summoning," he said. Kejriwal, through his legal team, had challenged the magistrate court order issuing summons against him on a criminal complaint filed against him.
The criminal complaint was filed by the founder of social media page 'I Support Narendra Modi' who alleged that the Chief Minister re-tweeted a defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. The court was hearing a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claimed that "a number of false and defamatory allegations were made" on May 6, 2018, in Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II'.
Sankrityayan said that Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his Twitter account without checking the authenticity of the video. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in its order had directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7. "The complainant alleged that the allegations made against him in the video are false, malicious and defamatory and it has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. So far, no proof has been tendered on the allegations," read Sankrityayan's complaint.
Kejriwal's legal team argued that even Dhruv Rathee, who posted that video, is not an accused but the complainant had made the Chief Minister as an accused in the complaint. The court had reserved the order after concluding the arguments of both sides. (ANI)
Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says all roads managed by PWD will be redesigned, landscaped.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Sessions court
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi
- complainant
- founder
- stage
- Chief Minister
ALSO READ
Local sources of pollution in UP, Haryana and Delhi primary reason for poor air quality: EPCA
Ensure strict implementation of guidelines on reducing weight of school bags: Delhi govt to schools
Two bike-borne men snatch mobile phone of a metropolitan magistrate in north Delhi
People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Charkhi Dadri
Delhi court extends Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 on the Enforcement Directorate's request