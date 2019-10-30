International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:55 IST
Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while dismissing the revision petition, observed that "the court finds no illegality, in propriety or irregularity in the order".

"The magistrate court order has dealt with all the relevant aspects of the issues involved at the stage of summoning," he said. Kejriwal, through his legal team, had challenged the magistrate court order issuing summons against him on a criminal complaint filed against him.

The criminal complaint was filed by the founder of social media page 'I Support Narendra Modi' who alleged that the Chief Minister re-tweeted a defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. The court was hearing a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claimed that "a number of false and defamatory allegations were made" on May 6, 2018, in Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II'.

Sankrityayan said that Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his Twitter account without checking the authenticity of the video. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in its order had directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7. "The complainant alleged that the allegations made against him in the video are false, malicious and defamatory and it has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. So far, no proof has been tendered on the allegations," read Sankrityayan's complaint.

Kejriwal's legal team argued that even Dhruv Rathee, who posted that video, is not an accused but the complainant had made the Chief Minister as an accused in the complaint. The court had reserved the order after concluding the arguments of both sides. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says all roads managed by PWD will be redesigned, landscaped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks PG Young (ankle) to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-ev...

At Lebanon shops, mills and petrol pumps, fears of supply crisis grow

When Yara Kabalans weekly coffee delivery arrived at her Beirut minimarket on Tuesday against the backdrop of nationwide protests that have shut banks, it was not business as usual.The bill was no longer in Lebanese pounds, it was in U.S. d...

The spy who loved me? West German recalls Stasi manipulation, imprisonment

When Hans Schulze was imprisoned in Communist East Germany back in the 1980s, he never thought hed ever return once he got out. But now he regularly unlocks his old cell door to show tourists what life was like in a jail run by the Stasi se...

UPDATE 3-Impeachment testimony details lobbyist bid to get U.S. envoy to Ukraine fired

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019