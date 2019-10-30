International Development News
Development News Edition

'Get Brexit Done' will be Boris Johnson's December 12 poll pitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:07 IST
'Get Brexit Done' will be Boris Johnson's December 12 poll pitch
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into unofficial campaign mode with a "Get Brexit Done" message from Wednesday, a day after British MPs backed his bill for December 12 general election. Addressing his final Prime Minister's Questions session before Parliament is dissolved next week ahead of the poll, Johnson went head to head with Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn as he accused the Opposition of "drift and dither" and blamed them for the delayed Brexit deadline from this Thursday to January 31, 2020.

"That is the future. Drift and dither under the Labour Party or taking the country forward to a brighter future under the Conservatives. That is the choice the country faces," he said, adding that Corbyn's "flip-flopping" over Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) would lead to more years of "toxic, tedious" lethargy. Corbyn retaliated by accusing the Conservative Party government of severe cuts to the country's health service and said the election offered a "stark choice" for the electorate to vote for a change.

"The choice at this election cannot be clearer. People have the choice to vote for the real change after years of Conservative and Lib Dem cuts, privatisation and tax handouts for the richest," said Corbyn, who had withdrawn his party's objection to a December election after the threat of a no-deal crash-out Brexit was removed once the EU agreed a three-month extension to the October 31 deadline earlier this week. "I think it's time for the country to come together, get Brexit done and go forward," Johnson told reporters soon after winning his election bid in the House of Commons with 438 votes to 20 on Tuesday night.

The simple legislation calling for a December 12 general election cleared by MPs is now on its way through the House of Lords, a process that is expected to go through fairly smoothly, before moving on for Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II to become law. Meanwhile, the UK's Electoral Commission announced a deadline of November 26 for people to register to vote on December 12, the first pre-Christmas election to be held in the UK since 1923.

A general election was not due until 2022 under the UK's Fixed Term Parliaments Act, making it incumbent upon the UK PM to seek the support of MPs for his call for a snap poll to try and boost his party's mandate and get his Brexit agenda through. The battle lines are now being drawn for the rare peak winter election, with the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats vowing to elect a government that can stop a damaging UK exit from the EU. On the other end of the spectrum, the far-right Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage says it relishes the early election because "Brexit now has a chance to succeed".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European shares nudge higher as L'Oreal outweighs bank earnings upset

European shares eked out gains on Wednesday, buoyed by upbeat results from LOreal which defied Chinese slowdown fears, although weak earnings from some of the blocs biggest lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Santander kept a lid on gains.The...

Jags' special teamer Robinson abruptly retires

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson told the team Wednesday morning that he is retiring, effective immediately. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement at the start of his press conference, saying Robinson would be plac...

Ravinder settles for silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Indian grappler Ravinder settled for a silver medal after going down to Kyrgyzstans Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov in the 61kg final at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Indian suffered a 3-5 loss to Ulukbe...

Ravinder settles for silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Indian grappler Ravinder settled for a silver medal after going down to Kyrgyzstans Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov in the 61kg final at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Indian suffered a 3-5 loss to Ulukbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019