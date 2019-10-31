Gurudas Dasgupta's demise big loss for entire Communist Movement: D Raja

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja expressed grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta and said that latter's demise is a big loss to the communist movement. Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "Gurudas Dasgupta's demise is a big loss not only to the party but also to the entire communist movement and working-class movement in the country. I am rushing to Kolkata to participate in last rites of comrade Gurdas Dasgupta."

"He was the Deputy General Secretary of our party and also the General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress which is the premier trade union of the country. He was a Parliamentarian and was in both houses of the parliament. He articulated the concerns of the working people and the concern of the country as a whole," Raja added. Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta died at the age of 83 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dasgupta was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments. He is survived by his wife and daughter. (ANI)

Also Read: CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)