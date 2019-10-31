Jackson Mthembu to attend swearing-in ceremony of Botswana’s President Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was declared the President-elect after his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) won the general election held on Wednesday, 23 October 2019.
The Minister in the Presidency, Mr. Jackson Mthembu will represent President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa at the Presidential inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Botswana's fifth President, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone on Friday, 01 November 2019.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was declared the President-elect after his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) won the general election held on Wednesday, 23 October 2019.
Following the announcement of President Masisi's victory, President Ramaphosa congratulated him and reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to work closely with Botswana to realise the regional integration agenda in pursuit of Africa's prosperity.
South Africa has strong political, economic and social relations with Botswana which were cemented during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.
South Africa and Botswana conduct bilateral relations through the Binational Commission which covers various areas of cooperation.
The President apologized for being unable to personally attend the inauguration due to already scheduled commitments.
(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)
ALSO READ
Haiti opposition rejects president's assurances he will fight corruption
Democratic presidential candidates support impeachment of Trump
UPDATE 6-U.S. Democrats go on attack against Warren on healthcare, taxes at presidential debate
Brazil's central bank president says wants to boost private capital- FT
UPDATE 7-Warren comes under attack on healthcare, taxes at U.S. Democratic presidential debate